A Christmas miracle on Main Street

Like many small Southern towns, not many cars are usually parked in downtown Columbia after business hours. However, during the Christmas season traffic is bumper to bumper, and spots are very difficult to find.

Columbia businessman Kristian Agoglia has a video on his phone showing traffic as far as you can see, as area residents and visitors drive slowly down Main Street to witness Christmas magic.

This traffic jam continued every night from Dec. 5, 2018, to Jan. 6, 2019, as the 6,000 residents of Columbia hosted a reported 60,000 visitors.

“It’s just the right time, the right people and the right location. It all comes together and that’s what happened in Columbia,” Agoglia said.

He and Jacob Harrison worked with friends to create a Christmas spectacle of countless lights that danced in sync with yuletide music. Their initiative is a story of great vision, a story of people with hearts who want to serve their community.

The 20-minute nightly light show played every hour after dark. Audio consisted of Christmas carols and a narration of local history by Mississippi leaders.

Harrison flew to St. Louis to buy and drive back a trolley, affectionately branded the “Columbia Trolley,” and rented Clydesdales for carriage rides.

A 35-foot tree with five-foot base stood in the middle of town, hand-wrapped with lights by a volunteer. Thirty computers orchestrated the lights and music, causing the team to twice buy out all the extension cords in Walmart, Lowe’s and Hope Depot.

The men produced and organized a light display, reworked the city’s street lamps to become an integral showpiece, choreographed laser lights and smoke bombs and set-up fireworks.

Special events were planned on weekends, including a Disney character night, PJ party, trolley rides, Grinch Train and food vendors. When the New Year’s Eve event was rained out, they rescheduled for the next Saturday, adding more lights and a DJ.

“It was just a lot of people coming together, and even some of those people didn’t really know what the whole big picture was going to be,” Harrison said. “They just knew that they were in a warehouse wrapping lights on a Christmas tree branch.”

More than five years ago, the Marion County Development Partnership, which functions as the community’s economic developer and chamber of commerce, asked Agoglia and Harrison to help the Main Street Organization decorate downtown rooftops and, in 2018, the display grew as large as they could imagine.

The Marion County Courthouse is the town’s iconic centerpiece, and Agoglia wanted to light it.

From that dream, the project expanded rapidly.

“It’s an example to our companies that not only do we work in this community, but we want to be a part of it, we want to contribute to it,” Agoglia said.

Debuting after the annual Kiwanis Club Christmas parade, Agoglia and Harrison kept the changes a surprise and ran out of time to test it all before opening night, having no idea what their efforts would mean for the town.

The thousands of digitized lights, computerization demands, music mixing, inadequate space and short amount of time were barriers to obtaining outside help. No company would agree to the project so the guys met local IT professionals to begin independent planning in September 2018. The results were so spectacular that the lighting equipment company called back to ask for schematics of their operation.

While they could have arranged a production for any holiday, “Christmas has the biggest draw because it is something that everybody can get behind,” Agoglia said. “People travel across the United States to see their family at Christmas time, but they don’t do it for Valentine’s Day, they don’t do that for the Fourth of July.”

What makes it more special was the brokenness that locals associated with the holiday season because of a tornado that struck on Dec. 22, 2014. Decorated homes with presents under the trees and stockings above the fireplace had been destroyed in that storm.

“It’s partially what tugged on the heart strings of people here,” Harrison said.

It meant something to those traveling into Columbia as well. A group of women who either recently lost their spouses or just beat cancer came every night. “No joke, every single night — rain, sleet, or snow — they were here,” Harrison said.

The Christmas project not only grew businesses, it grew relationships.

Three couples moved up their wedding dates so their ceremonies could be officiated in front of the festive courthouse, and at least four proposals occurred. An elderly man confessed to never having cared for Christmas until the grand reveal.

A project like this takes people vision who have the heart to give and want to work together.

“That’s the great story,” Agoglia said.

“That stuck with us because everybody had an experience,” Harrison added. “It wasn’t just about the lights, it wasn’t just about the sound, it wasn’t just about travelling or spending money or riding the trolley. It was about all of that, and you experience that with the people you love.”

A core group of six dreamed up the Christmas display and each had different assignments to avoid disorganization. They prided themselves on selecting the right person for the right job.

A friend recruited from out-of-town spent two weeks configuring the audio system in a warehouse. The men recall testing the stadium sound system less than a week before kick-off at 1 a.m. on Main Street.

“That was the first time we had heard or seen any results from anything we’d done,” Harrison said.

A carpenter worked around the clock building garbage cans, benches, staircases and decorations, sleeping in his truck at the warehouse to finish in time. Workers stood 140-feet high on a specialized lift at all hours decorating the courthouse.

A local electrician donated two weeks of vacation time to rework the city’s power plan. Decorations were overnighted from around the globe to arrive two days before the reveal.

Agoglia and Harrison worked each night for weeks until 1 or 2 a.m. to have it ready, staying downtown until 2 or 3 a.m. each night, once the display began. They also found themselves on rooftops every day of December changing lightbulbs.

“It wasn’t like work to us, though,” Harrison said. “We were like kids in a candy store because we were figuring it out and it was starting to come together.”

Agoglia recalls Christmas’ being the pinnacle of his childhood. Harrison, though, never decorated as a kid and is happy to give his children something special to hold onto.

A true miracle, the expensive production was privately funded by donations, mainly from local businesses, particulary Agoglia’s company, Looks Great Services, which does disaster cleanup and right-of-way cleaning. Following last year’s holiday season, he formed Experience Columbia LLC to put on events downtown. It currently hosts Christmas, New Year’s and the Fourth of July celebrations, and Agoglia hopes to eventually have smaller events monthly.

Organizers were motivated by wanting their children to view Columbia differently. “The reality is that kids are growing up here, going to college and never coming back,” Harrison said. “We need a reason for our youth to come back to Columbia.”

The inventive minds credit the success to their five-year relationship with MCDP. The fruitfulness of that relationship includes buildings that are occupied by new businesses and families who are moving to Columbia.

Businesses had extended hours during last winter’s Christmas traffic.

As residents and visitors ask for an annual event, Experience Columbia applied for the city through a request for proposals process this fall to create consistent funding for the attraction through a 3 percent tourism tax. Columbia voters overwhelmingly approved that additional tax on hotels and restaurants in May, in large part because they had seen the success of the Christmas celebration. The Board of Aldermen approved the $275,000 proposal on Oct. 17, clearing the way for a second Columbia Christmas miracle.

Clearly, parking spaces are more difficult to find now in Columbia because of the initiative of its residents. And Agoglia expects more growth to follow.

“Within a few years Columbia will look like a very different place,” he said. “Every day, not just on Christmas.”

