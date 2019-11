Lee H. Fedric, chief executive officer of Citizens Bank in Columbia, announced that Barrett Cooper has been promoted to mortgage loan originator. Cooper will be located at the Citizens Bank Mortgage Center in Columbia, where she has worked since joining the Bank seven years ago.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers