City garbage pickup may go to 4 daysBy MARK ROGERS,
Sat, 11/24/2018 - 12:00am
Alderman says proposal would create ‘nightmare’
One Columbia official says it would be a “total nightmare” if garbage collection changes from one day a week to four.
Alderman says proposal would create ‘nightmare’
One Columbia official says it would be a “total nightmare” if garbage collection changes from one day a week to four.
While East Marion is understandably amped about pulling off consecutive playoff upsets to reach... READ MORE
Normally I’m a proponent of electing as many public officials as possible.
The following land transactions were listed as completed in the Marion County Chancery... READ MORE