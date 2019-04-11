City makes plans for May 6 vote

City makes plans for May 6 voteBy CHARLIE SMITH,
Thu, 04/11/2019 - 12:00am
The Columbia Board of Aldermen has appointed election commissioners to handle the upcoming referendum on a 3 percent hotel and restaurant sales tax.
