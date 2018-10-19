City may redo water before paving starts

City may redo water before paving startsBy MARK ROGERS,
Fri, 10/19/2018 - 9:47am
Mayor Justin McKenzie, City Engineer Sean Burns and Water Supervisor Michael McDaniel are surveying infrastructure in areas that may need paving.
Mayor Justin McKenzie, City Engineer Sean Burns and Water Supervisor Michael McDaniel are surveying infrastructure in areas that may need paving.
Columbia came into Thursday night’s road matchup with West Marion aiming to accomplish three... READ MORE
It takes a while to hit you sometimes when you’re witnessing a serious, yet seemingly innocent... READ MORE
The following land transactions were listed as completed during the week of Oct. 9 in the... READ MORE