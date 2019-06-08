City to receive public safety award

City to receive public safety awardBy SUSAN AMUNDSON,
Sat, 06/08/2019 - 12:00am
The Mississippi Municipal League will be awarding Columbia the Excellence Award for Public Safety at its upcoming annual conference, it announced this week.
The Mississippi Municipal League will be awarding Columbia the Excellence Award for Public Safety at its upcoming annual conference, it announced this week.
West Marion’s Shelby Terrell ushered in a new era of Trojans baseball and led the program to... READ MORE
One of my favorite songs is “Bleed the Same” by Mandisa, Kirk Franklin and TobyMac.
Editor’s Note: Information printed in the “Fire Report” comes via the responding department... READ MORE