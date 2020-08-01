Columbia’s special election on the franchise agreement with Mississippi Power will be on Monday, Aug. 3. A story in Thursday's edition had an incorrect date for the election.

If the referendum passes, Mississippi Power will pay the municipality 3% of the revenue it receives from Columbia.

The voting will take place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the city election sites:

Ward 1 – City Hall

Ward 2 – Columbia-Marion County Public Library on Broad Street

Ward 3 – Jefferson Middle School

Ward 4 – Columbia Expo Center.