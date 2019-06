The Columbia School board heard-year end statistics at its meeting Tuesday.

Director of Curriculum Dee Dee Randall provided the 2018-19 discipline and attendance report. Overall infractions have dropped for the entire school district. Last year there was a total of 2,648 versus 2,399 this year.

