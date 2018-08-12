Closure of road in Darbun debated

Closure of road in Darbun debatedBy MARK ROGERS,
Sat, 12/08/2018 - 12:00am
The Marion County Board of Supervisors listened to both sides this week as supporters of closing John Dunaway Road to through traffic and those opposed argued their points.
The Marion County Board of Supervisors listened to both sides this week as supporters of closing John Dunaway Road to through traffic and those opposed argued their points.
The West Marion High School family is carrying a heavy heart this week after junior basketball... READ MORE
Every time I read national news, someone is offended by... READ MORE
The following land transactions were listed as completed in the Marion County Chancery... READ MORE