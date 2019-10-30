Coffee shop serves as community hub

Second Street Bean is a hub for visitors, students and town regulars who are searching for the perfect spot for coffee and pastries. Books line the walls at the downtown Columbia coffee shop, and seating includes homey couches, accented with pillows, in addition to tables and chairs.

It brings the taste of a urbane college town to a conservative, rural community, and it’s the vision of Paris Schepemaker, who opened the business at just 25 years old.

Running a lemonade stand when she was growing up, the Pascagoula native always had an entrepreneurial service.

“I’ve always worked in food and beverage service ever since I was 15. I was always finding out ways to make money,” she says.

Growing up on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, she constantly traveled with her family, who loved exploring local coffee shops and cafes.

“Wherever my family and I would travel to, we would always have to find a small coffee shop or restaurant to eat and hang out at. It was one of our favorite things to do,” said Schepemaker.

Her family moved to Columbia after their home was destroyed during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and Schepemaker graduated from nearby Pearl River Community College with an associate’s degree in business. She was putting the business plan together during her last semester and opened it right after she graduated.

“I love the small-town feel,” she said. “I saw there was a need in the community, and I wanted to fulfill that need, and it’s crazy to think I opened these doors almost 10 years ago.”

Now a wife and mom with two children, owning her own business is a real balancing act. After a decade, she says, she’s finally starting to get the hang of it.

“I started the shop with my oldest daughter only eight months old. I realized I have to have good help for things to flow well,” she said.

Some years she wanted to quit, adding that her late father was always her biggest cheerleader. “I thought I couldn’t do it anymore, but I kept pushing because I knew it would get better."

When Schepemaker first bought the property that once was a church, she had the opportunity to be creative. “I wanted it to be my home away from home, and I want people to also be inspired and proud while being here,” said Schepemaker.

Students from Hattiesburg and surrounding areas come to her shop to get away. She’s even had visitors from New Orleans, some two hours away, come to Second Street Bean for a day trip just to get out of the city.

Seeing new faces every day is one of the best parts about owning her shop. She gets the scoop on all the new people in town because a local coffee shop is one of the first places they visit.

“I really wanted to do this for myself. I saw the opportunity for more creative freedom, and I took it,” she said.

Kylie Cockrell is a student in the University of Mississippi School of Journalism. Reach her at kncockr2@go.olemiss.edu.