The blue stripe represents wisdom and confidence. The red stripe represents our passion for our state and our determination to make it better. The white center represents our bright future where the two meanings meet. Because wisdom, confidence, passion and determination are what it takes to make sure our future is bright for all of Mississippi. In its familiarity we are bonded together as Mississippians.

The solid blue background represents unity. The red in the banner is for the blood of Christ and also helps us remember those have fought and died for liberty and justice no matter who they were. This is the true history of Mississippi.

The red and blue bars represent the Democratic Party (blue) and the Republican Party (red). The white in the center is where the two meet to come together for the sole purpose of making Mississippi better for all citizens. For we are all Mississippians.