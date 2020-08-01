Standing in front of the new fire truck Thursday at City Hall include, from left, Capt. Nathan Guy, Alderman Wendell Hammond, Fire Chief Jeff McKenzie, Donnie Weeks with Bonaventure Fire and Safety Service, Mayor Justin McKenzie, Fireman Dalton Viniard, Capt. Reggie Crowther, Fireman James Givens, Assistant Chief Lyle Berard and Fireman Will Boyd.
The grill of the firetruck is made into the image of the American flag, one of Capt. Reggie Crowther’s favorite things about the truck.
The Columbia Fire Department received its new firetruck on Thursday at City Hall. The city approved purchasing the firetruck at the last aldermen meeting on July 21.
Capt. Reggie Crowther said the truck is needed and the department was excited to have it. He said the truck will be in service in about two weeks once the graphics and a couple little things are done.
"It is a good look...
