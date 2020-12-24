Despite it being a year where everything has been crazy, Columbia has still been able to shine through it all, and it has been noticed. It was announced in November that Columbia won an award for Community Resiliency from the Studer Community Institute.

Mayor Justin McKenzie said he was very proud of the chances, risks and efforts made that have truly shown potential in the community. Seeing the ripple effects of the events with people showing interests in downtown, buildings and new business has been great, according to McKenzie.

“It is showing that Columbia is a destination that is drawing people to come to our community,” he said.

The award was announced at the EntreCon event by the Studer Community Institute. The founder, Quint Studer, asked cities and towns of all sizes to share some steps they are taking to make their community stronger and more vibrant. Columbia received the award for its Downtown Holiday Celebration, referencing the 2018 celebration featuring lights, decorations, music and fireworks which turned into a series of nightly events drawing thousands of people.

The event, now in its third year, continued to have an economic impact on local businesses in 2020 even with the COVID-19 precautions and safety recommendations.

“The way these downtown events unfolded and grew demonstrates perfectly how programming draws people downtown,” Studer said.

Lori Watts, president of the Marion County Development Partnership, said she was pleased to see Columbia get the award.

“This Downtown Holiday Celebration has been a real game changer,” she said. “It has shown us what is possible when you get programming right downtown. We’ve all seen how these events can have a huge multiplier effect, and we look forward to assisting with additional holiday and other types of events throughout the year.”

Kristian Agoglia with Experience Columbia said Experience Columbia is very proud that Columbia has been recognized. The events with the Christmas celebration is an event which required the community to participate in order for the community to be impacted. He also said this accomplishment was achieved by the teamwork from people and businesses from all over the community.

The criteria for the award centered on ideas and best practices that create a lot of “bang for the buck” and are easy to replicate. Besides Columbia, other winning cities include Elkins, W.V.; Hot Springs, Ark.; Martin County, Fla.; Palatka, Fla.; Chillicothe, Ohio; Springfield, Ohio and Stillwater, Okla.