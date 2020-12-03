Honey Island Clydesdales, Dec. 11-12

The Honey Island Clydesdales will be in front of The Flower Shop on Church, 323 Church St., from 6 p.m. until on Friday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 12. All proceeds will go to our local Columbia Fire Department.

AA Group

The Back To Basics AA Group is now meeting in-person at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1400 Church Street, and online via Zoom. For Zoom meeting information please call 601-441-9857.

Sunday at 8:00 a.m is a closed meeting, open only to those who think they have a problem with alcohol.

Friday at 7:00 p.m. is an open meeting, available to anyone interested in learning more about alcoholism.

Al-Anon Meetings

Columbia Serenity Al-Anon Group meetings have resumed in the coffee room at Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church, 1639 Hwy. 98 East.

Any questions, call (601) 441-3053 or (601) 674-0918.