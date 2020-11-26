Life is totally different today than it was a year ago, and with the holidays being upon us people are celebrating it in creative ways.

The C-P did a poll Nov. 21, asking people how they plan to spend the holidays. The results were 60.6% of people said they plan on spending it as usual. Very few people said they aren’t doing anything, 6.1%, while 33.3% said they will be doing something but it will be modified because of the coronavirus.

The question was posed on Wednesday on our Facebook page on how people are spending Thanksgiving, and the results were consistent with the poll.

Brenda Spencer said she will be cooking with her daughter. Spencer may have to work a few hours on Thursday, but otherwise she is looking forward to being home. She did say if close family come by they are welcome to take a to-go plate with them.

Katherine Crawford said she is looking forward to going to the mountains and spending time with her sisters.

A C-P reporter walked down Main Street Wednesday afternoon asking people their plans for Thanksgiving. Of the four people asked, all said the same thing: The virus was not hindering their plans.

“I plan on spending it with family,” Aaron McCray said.

Jeremy Sanford said the virus is not hindering him either. He said he will be outside most of the day anyway.

Allen Thompson said, “Not changing anything.”

Dana Maliden said her family plans, to “live life as normal.”