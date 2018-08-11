County receives solid waste grant

County receives solid waste grantBy MARK ROGERS,
Thu, 11/08/2018 - 12:00am
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has awarded Marion County a solid waste assistance grant of $12,966 for cleaning up unauthorized dump sites.
