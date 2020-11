The Columbia Police Department on Monday donated a bullet-proof vest to the Columbia Fire Department. The police department held a fundraiser in September to purchase the vest, which is the fourth vest donated to the fire department. Police Chief Michael Kelly said it is critical to protect the fire personnel as well in an active shooter situation. From left are Amy Stintson, Kelly, Justin Porter (holding a police bullet-proof vest), Mayor Justin McKenzie (holding the vest for the fire department), Thomas Ramos, Jenn Bass, Assistant Fire Chief Lyle Berard and Willie Stogner.