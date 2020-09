After a few months hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and weather related issues, the Columbia Gearheads held their monthly Cruise-In Saturday on Main Street in downtown Columbia.

The Road Runner/Wiley Coyote inspired 1930 Ford Model A belongs to J.R. McMurray of Poplarville.

Sid King of Monticello is the owner of the 1952 GMC truck.

A 1960 Chevy Impala owned by Joe Grippo of Foxworth is shown.

A silver 1970 Camaro owned by Ricky Smith of Hattiesburg is displayed.