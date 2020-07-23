When the numbers were released today from the Mississippi Health Department, Marion County received a blow when it was announced three Marion countians lost to their lives to the coronavirus.

These losses bring the total number of deaths to 15 since the first death was reported on April 19. From July 14 until July 22 there has been a total of 100 new cases in Marion County.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves stressed again to wear a mask in public.

“If you agree with President Trump, be patriotic and wear a mask. If you don’t like him, wear a mask to be spiteful,” Reeves said. He made the same reference with himself.

Across the state there has been a total of 47,071 confirmed cases with a total of 30,315 people being presumed recovered. The total amount of deaths statewide is 1,423.