DMVs to reopen Monday

Some good news for Mississippi drivers: Drivers license stations are scheduled to reopen Monday.

Gov. Tate Reeves today announced guidelines that include visits only allowed on the day of the week that corresponds with the first letter of last names. Walk-ins will be allowed on Wednesdays.

"Let’s be honest, they were a mess before. The pent-up demand created by the pandemic is only going to make existing problems worse. We think we’ve got a plan in place to make it run as safely and smoothly as possible, but there is a lot of structural work we’ve got to do for a real fix," Reeves said in a news release.

The stations have been closed since March 14 when the coronavirus pandemic hit the state.

Here is the daily schedule for visits per last names:

Monday: A-E

Tuesday: F-L

Wednesday: "Walk-in Wednesday"

Thursday: M-S

Friday: T-Z

Reeves said he strongly encourages that people wear face coverings, such as cloth masks, when they are inside the stations.

Services available are also limited to reduce the number of people visiting the stations to help limit transmission. The following services will be available at permanent driver license stations:

CDL Transactions

Out of State Transfers

New Credentials

New Identification Card Credentials

Security Guard Permits (Wednesdays only)

Sex Offender Registration

Permit tests for students

Reinstatements

Non-U.S. Citizens

Ignition-Interlock Restricted Licenses

Renewals, ID cards and address changes can be done online at driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.

All road tests for non-commercial drivers are waived until further notice to help reduce the risk of transmission. Minors must submit an affidavit completed by parent or guardian certifying 50 hours of supervised driving time; forms are available on the DPS website.