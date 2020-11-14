Traveling downtown next week may be a little confusing for a couple of days with work slated to be done at two areas.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be closing the intersection of High School Ave. and Broad Street on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8 a.m. MDOT will be milling and resurfacing the intersection. Mayor Justin McKenzie said on Thursday that it should only take one day, maybe two at the most.

“With the condition of the road, we were worried someone could trip and fall during the Christmas parade. Plus it will be a main intersection during the Christmas downtown. We reached out to MDOT, and they agreed to do the repair,” McKenzie said.

Signs have been posted near the intersection to announce the closure of the intersection.

Also scheduled for next week is a road closure on Broad Street closer to the courthouse in front of Wings Thrift Store. At that time, work will be done to replace the catch basin underground, which will be situated on Broad Street. The catch basin is part of the $500,000 Phase I project to help with the downtown flooding. The closure on this road should not take too long, and traffic will be redirected.

The entrance on the East side of Second Street off of Main Street is closed. Experience Columbia is in the process of building the ice skating rink for the downtown celebration.