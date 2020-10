During halftime of the last home game of East Marion’s regular season, Mr. East Marion Vashon Sims and Miss Lia Smith were recognized and crowned.

Linda Jefferson and Della Thomas were recognized for their years of work with the East Marion cheerleaders and dancers and presented with plaques at the East Marion football game Oct. 23. Pictured are, from left, Athletic Director Calvin Brown, Linda Jefferson, Della Thomas and Principal Cindy Newsome.