Braces on the north side of the John Ford Home help secure the building Tuesday. The structure sustained wind damage from the April 19 tornado that has the historic home leaning. The roof and trusses will need to be removed before the building can be pulled back into place. The repairs have delayed a planned project to renovate the house.

Photos by Susan Amundson From left, Cedric Glenn, site foreman with Mitchco Construction, Darryl Ryals and Clyde Ginn discuss the plans to repair the historic structure while on a call Tuesday morning at the John Ford Home in Sandy Hook. The home is the oldest in the region, dating to the early 1800s.