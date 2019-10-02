Fire Report: October 3, 2019

Fire Report: October 3, 2019By STAFF,
- 239 reads
Monday, Sept. 23
Medical, Ford St./Garden Ave., 3:54 p.m., Columbia responded.
Grass/woods fire, Mississippi 13 N., 5:43 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Medical, 425 Old Mississippi 13 N., 9:21 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Medical, 1420 Ridgewood Drive, 11:50 p.m., Columbia responded.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Medical, 1301 Church St., 1:29 a.m., Columbia responded.
Medical alarm, 653 New Union Road, 2:28 a.m., Tri-Community responded.
Grass/woods fire, 353 Peavy Road, 3:19 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Fire, 96 Taylor Road, 8:22 p.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.
Medical, 30 Harrison Jefferson Drive, 8:24 p.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 1420 Ridgewood Drive, 8:31 p.m., Columbia responded.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Medical, 1420 Ridgewood Drive, 5:31 a.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 1107 Martin Luther King Drive, 2:50 p.m., Columbia responded.
Grass/woods fire, 264 A. Pittman Road, 4:51 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Medical, 205 County Line Road, 5:04 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Smoke, 304 E. Rankin St., 6:06 p.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 129 Cedar Grove Road, 6:59 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Friday, Sept. 27
Medical, 202 E. Rankin St., 6:19 a.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 116 E. Rankin St., 8:49 a.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 302 Riverview Drive, 11:17 a.m., Columbia responded.
Medical alarm, 620 Owens St., 1:35 p.m., Columbia responded.
Grass/woods fire, 2030 Gates Road, 3:11 p.m., Southwest Marion and Tri-Community responded.
Vehicle accident-property damage only, S. High School Ave., 4:44 p.m., Foxworth responded.
Medical, Hunt Road, 4:57 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.
Fire alarm, 717 Mississippi Ave., 6:47 pm., Columbia responded.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Medical, 211 Pittman St., 11:26 a.m., Columbia responded.
Fire alarm, 1962 National Guard Road, 1:32 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Medical, 601 Mary St., 2:18 p.m., Columbia responded.
Fire, 20 Johnson Lane, 4:15 p.m., Foxworth, South Marion and Southwest Marion responded.
Medical, 1107 Martin Luther King Drive, 7:18 p.m., Columbia responded.
Fire, 302 Old Foxworth Road, 8:09 p.m., Columbia responded.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Electrical fire, 1402 N. Park Ave., 1:26 a.m., Columbia responded.
Grass/woods fire, 49 Jordan Lane, 12:27 p.m., Pine Burr and South Marion responded.
Vehicle fire, Lampton Hilltop Road/U.S. 98 E., 8:36 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Medical, 323 Lafayette St., 9:25 p.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 81 Russell Lane, 9:51 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Medical, 231 Hartfield Road, 10:45 p.m., Columbia responded.