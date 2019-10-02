Fire Report: October 3, 2019

By STAFF,
  • 239 reads
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 3:17pm

Monday, Sept. 23

Medical, Ford St./Garden Ave., 3:54 p.m., Columbia responded.

Grass/woods fire, Mississippi 13 N., 5:43 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 425 Old Mississippi 13 N., 9:21 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 1420 Ridgewood Drive, 11:50 p.m., Columbia responded.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Medical, 1301 Church St., 1:29 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical alarm, 653 New Union Road, 2:28 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Grass/woods fire, 353 Peavy Road, 3:19 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Fire, 96 Taylor Road, 8:22 p.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 30 Harrison Jefferson Drive, 8:24 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 1420 Ridgewood Drive, 8:31 p.m., Columbia responded.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Medical, 1420 Ridgewood Drive, 5:31 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 1107 Martin Luther King Drive, 2:50 p.m., Columbia responded.

Grass/woods fire, 264 A. Pittman Road, 4:51 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Medical, 205 County Line Road, 5:04 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Smoke, 304 E. Rankin St., 6:06 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 129 Cedar Grove Road, 6:59 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Friday, Sept. 27

Medical, 202 E. Rankin St., 6:19 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 116 E. Rankin St., 8:49 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 302 Riverview Drive, 11:17 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical alarm, 620 Owens St., 1:35 p.m., Columbia responded.

Grass/woods fire, 2030 Gates Road, 3:11 p.m., Southwest Marion and Tri-Community responded.

Vehicle accident-property damage only, S. High School Ave., 4:44 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Medical, Hunt Road, 4:57 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Fire alarm, 717 Mississippi Ave., 6:47 pm., Columbia responded.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Medical, 211 Pittman St., 11:26 a.m., Columbia responded.

Fire alarm, 1962 National Guard Road, 1:32 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 601 Mary St., 2:18 p.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 20 Johnson Lane, 4:15 p.m., Foxworth, South Marion and Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 1107 Martin Luther King Drive, 7:18 p.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 302 Old Foxworth Road, 8:09 p.m., Columbia responded.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Electrical fire, 1402 N. Park Ave., 1:26 a.m., Columbia responded.

Grass/woods fire, 49 Jordan Lane, 12:27 p.m., Pine Burr and South Marion responded.

Vehicle fire, Lampton Hilltop Road/U.S. 98 E., 8:36 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 323 Lafayette St., 9:25 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 81 Russell Lane, 9:51 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 231 Hartfield Road, 10:45 p.m., Columbia responded. 

Obituaries

Jerry Douglas Livingston
Jerry Douglas Livingston 62, Columbia
Billie Jean Bass
Joicelyn Harriet Moree
Melvin “Pete” James Gibson
Mack L. May
Elma Lee Dunaway

Social

Jerry Douglas Livingston
Jerry Douglas Livingston 62, Columbia
Billie Jean Bass
Joicelyn Harriet Moree
Looking Back: Farm Bureau queen named
Calendar for Sept. 28, 2019
Calendar for Sept. 28, 2019

Opinion:

Grudging respect for soccer’s place
This is a fun week in Columbia, the start of Rotary soccer. Uniforms are clean, relatives are on... READ MORE
Can’t beat good ole country music
How to avoid hitting deer
Be the same ‘yesterday, today, forever’
Wealthy still normal people at heart
U.S. benefits by drilling its own oil

Public Notices

Land Transactions: Sept. 21, 2019
The following land transactions were filed in Marion County Chancery Court during the week ending... READ MORE
August incorporations filed in Marion County
Land Transactions: Aug. 31, 2019
Jail Dockett: Aug. 22, 2019
Fire Report: Aug. 22, 2019
Land Transactions: August 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 • The Columbian-Progress
318 Second St. • Columbia, MS 39429 • (601) 736-2611

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.