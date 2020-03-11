First Mississippi coronavirus case confirmed in Forrest County

Mississippi has joined most other states as tonight the Mississippi State Department of Health reported its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus or COVID-19.

And it's not far from Marion County: The individual is a Forrest County adult male who recently traveled to Florida.

After confirmation by the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Public Health Laboratory, the patient voluntarily isolated himself at home to prevent further transmission to others. The patient was not hospitalized.

Final verification will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is conducting further investigation to limit spread of the virus from this case.

The Health Department said in a news release that Gov. Tate Reeves is fully aware of the situation and remains in close contact with the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, for all elements of COVID-19 response.

Dobbs will release additional information and guidelines to Mississippians at an 11 a.m. press conference Thursday.