Employees of First Southern Bank show their support for people diagnosed with breast cancer. Pictured here, from left, are Nikki Dement McLeod, Dawn Rowell, Edie Walley, Jennifer Moree, Bob Black, Lasheker Anderson, Donna McKenzie, Stephanie Guidroz, Tina Martin, Dianne Barber, Melanie Stoll and Amanda Stringer.

In this photo are Suzanne Pounds, Dawn Baughman, Lisa Smith, Trenton Yawn, Dawn Prach, Peggy Ralston, Nick Davis, Julie Herring, Portia Keys and Dodie Singley.