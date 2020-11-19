Marion County Development Partnership is reaching out to gather as much information about the impact the flooding event in February and the repeated flash floods has had on local businesses. The information is needed to help with writing of grants to prevent future flooding as much as possible.

Lori Watts, president of the MCDP said, “The MCDP enlisted the services of ER Assist to search for and assist with the applications for grants that would be beneficial to the community and could help to stretch available dollars to accomplish more than would be possible with just our own funding alone.”

Laurel Matula with ER Assist said a lot of time, people tend to be humble and downsize the trouble they experienced during these types of events.

“This is not the time to downsize and say it’s no big deal,” Matula said.

If a business has been impacted by the floods, either the Pearl River flooding or any of the flash floods downtown, Matula said they need to know the full impact. It does not matter how big or small the damage and impact was, it is all important.

The information can be emailed to Watts at lwatts@mcdp.info.