Ford home holds importance to state history

The John Ford Home in Sandy Hook is the oldest pioneer-style house in the region and has played an important role in Mississippi history throughout the years.

Now plans are to transform it into a regional heritage tourism destination by making an agricultural site that will grow crops, along with a blacksmith shop and on-site carpenter, Pat Salassi, a tour guide at the home, said.

“We would like to have a living history, pioneer farm here and an heirloom garden with pre-1840 plants,” Clyde Ginn, a fellow guide, said. “This way people can see what it’s like when John Ford would have been here.”

Carol Durham, curator of the Marion County Museum and Archives, said the John Ford Home “was a place of safety, and was a place that put down roots” here in South Mississippi.

The Rev. John Ford, a Methodist minister and political leader in South Carolina, moved to the Mississippi Territory around 1798 and lived in the Natchez District until around 1805. In 1809, the family built the home on the Pearl River about 18 miles south of the county seat of Columbia, where the Ford family took up the plow and started farming.

Several related families lived in it with him.

It wasn’t just a little log cabin, Durham said. It was a three-story, wood-frame home, and it became a safe place for all who lived in the area, not just Ford’s family.

“Because it was such a sturdy and stable place, anytime there were Indian uprisings, settlers would get word, and they would run and hold up at the John Ford Home,” Durham said. “It became a central location for the few settlers that were here.”

Because it was situated near many major roads that connected the state to Alabama and Tennessee, the home became a post office for the area, Ford served as postmaster. Moreover, being on the Pearl River gave access to the ferry that Ford’s brother, Joseph, operated.

While the roads and ferry seemed primarily for civilian use, they served another purpose.

“At that time, they weren’t called military roads because the military did not want everyone to know what they were, so they just left them as these are for the people,” Durham said.

These roads led General Andrew Jackson and his troops to the Ford home in 1814 while on his way to New Orleans, Durham said. Jackson stayed at the home one night before traveling down to New Orleans to defend the region in the War of 1812 against Englad.

John Ford had been in the legislature in South Carolina and was one of two Marion Country delegates to the first Mississippi Constitutional Convention. In October 1816, the Pearl River Convention met at Ford’s home to draft a resolution to request that the Mississippi Territory be partitioned into the states of Alabama and Mississippi.

Fifteen counties were represented by 17 persons and, because of the resolution written there, Mississippi became the 20th state in the Union in 1817.

Ford lived in the home until his death in 1826, and his family continued there until 1843 when they sold the house to William Rankin. His family and five generations lived in the house until 1962, when they sold it to the Marion County Historical Society, Durham said.

A member of the Rankin family recently made a surprising discovery while cleaning out her grandfather’s home, Charles Rankin.

“They found this little box, and on the top of the box is written a note to Charles Rankin,” Durham said. “It says, ‘This is a spoon owned by John Ford. It has his initials on the back of it. It is a treasure.’”

Durham discovered the silver spoon was made between 1811 and 1813 in Kentucky and was used by Ford. It is now on display at the Marion County Museum and Archives in downtown Columbia.

The Ford Home has been significant for Columbia and the entire community.

“These families that first settled, to have a home that was built so sturdily, and for that to still have remained and not to have burned down, for the families to have lived on through generations and settled and created the communities we have is very important,” Durham said. “Those roots created, the feelings and emotions about them, are pretty deep, and they have connected a lot of people, and a lot of that goes back to the Ford Home.”

During tours at the home, Ginn and Salassi dress in clothing from the period in which the house was built, and they pose as Ford and his wife.

Salassi said tours are held during the second and fourth Saturdays of the month during tour season. They will be open until the end of November, and then will close for renovations.

The furniture in the house is period correct, with a few pieces being original to the building of the home, Ginn said. The pictures throughout the house also are original and of different family members who have lived there.

Tours are not the only events at the house, Salassi said. There are reenactments on the property and a special event at Christmas that will accurately depict how the holiday was celebrated during different time periods.

“On Nov. 30, we will be having candle light tours at the home starting at 5 along with a Christmas church service.” Ginn said.

“It will be Christmas through the ages. So downstairs will be the Fords, upstairs will be the Rankins, who were here during Civil War, and there will be Yankee soldiers all throughout the yard.”

They both have one main goal in mind for the property. “We want this to ultimately be a place that brings the community together because this belongs to everyone in the state, not just certain groups of people,” Salassi said.

Danielle Angelo is a student in the University of Mississippi School of Journalism. Reach her at deangelo@go.olemiss.edu.