Furloughed staff can get unemployment

Mississippi workers who are not able to work due to the coranavirus outbreak will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits.

Based on guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor and Gov. Tate Reeves, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced it is modifying existing rules to allow workers to file a claim for unemployment benefits who are affected based upon the following measures:

Those who are quarantined by a medical professional or a government agency;

Those who are laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employers due to COVID-19 concerns;

Those who are diagnosed with COVID-19; or

Those who are caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with COVID-19.

To file an unemployment claim, visit www.mdes.ms.gov or call the MDES Contact Center at (888) 844-3577. Online filing is encouraged. Beginning Monday, the contact center hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.