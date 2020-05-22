Gov. extends safer-at-home order but opens some recreational facilities

Gov. Tate Reeves today at his daily briefing announced the extension of the safer-at-home order for one more week until 8 a.m. Monday, June 1.

But the governor is again allowing other areas to reopen effective at 8 a.m. Monday, May 25.

Reeves is permitting outdoor recreational facilities to reopen, including waterparks, mini or putt-putt golf and go-karts under strict cleaning guidelines, including only allowing half capacity of the facility and keeping six-foot social distancing.

In addition, he is allowing for schools’ gyms and weight rooms and sports complexes to be open for athletes to begin training. Team practices are also allowed beginning Monday morning as well.

After a day of another large increase in confirmed cases, 402 newly identified cases, Reeves also placed Holmes County under the stricter guidelines that were already in effect for seven other previously identified hot spots in the state. Attala, Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, Scott, Jasper and Leake counties were identified in an executive order dated May 12.

Marion County has had a bad week itself when it comes to cases. A total of 11 confirmed new cases have been identified since Monday, bringing the total to 103 cases.

The first coronavirus case was reported in Mississippi on March 11, and Reeves declared a state of emergency March 14 as businesses and schools quickly began shutting down. Reeves' statewide shelter-in-place order that allowed only essential businesses to operate lasted from April 3 to April 27. The "safer-at-home" order was put in place beginning April 27, and Reeves has gradually permitted different types of businesses to reopen since then.