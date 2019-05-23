Harmony Road work begins soon

Harmony Road work begins soonBy SUSAN AMUNDSON,
Thu, 05/23/2019 - 12:00am
The Marion County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a proposal from TL Wallace Construction for c on Harmony Road near the Columbia-Marion County Airport.
The Marion County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a proposal from TL Wallace Construction for c on Harmony Road near the Columbia-Marion County Airport.
HATTIESBURG — It didn’t take long for the Columbia Wildcats to impose their will May 16 against... READ MORE
I love karaoke. I mean, I love to sing karaoke. Not because I have an amazing voice, but... READ MORE
Editor’s Note: Information printed in the “Fire Report” comes via the responding department... READ MORE