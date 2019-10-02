Jail Docket: October 3, 2019

Editor’s Note: The following people were booked into the Marion County Jail from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29. The C-P will correct any errors. Call Editor Charlie Smith at 736-2611 for corrections.

James Dudley Alford, 57, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with vehicle: leaving scene of accident-involving only vehicular.

Russell Hoys Boone, 47, Columbia, arrested by CPD, MDOC warrant.

Scottie Bradford, 34, Columbia, arrested by CPD, warrant.

Mica Rebecca Broom, 42, Foxworth, arrested by Drug Court, Drug Court violation.

Janie Nicole Brown, 31, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI-child endangerment; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Samuel Levi Bryant, 22, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Connie Bullock, 45, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with bad check law violation.

Antrinice Carter, 35, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged contempt of court x4.

Magan Carter, 34, Petal, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).

Orad Coleman, 53, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with simple assault.

Angela Melissa Cooper, 38, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; careless driving.

Karlos Markey East, 24, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; fleeing eluding law enforcement office.

Jennica Edwards, 35, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); false identifying info.

Olivia M. Elliott, 29, Columbia, arrested by MHP, charged with expired driver’s license; reckless driving; speeding; child restraint law.

Jason David Fillingame, 42, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; tampering with physical evidence.

Lisa Gayle Ford, 42, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with sell, tran, or dist. of controlled substance.

Kyla Brewton Fortenberry, 33, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (over 30 grams/less than 250 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance; careless driving.

Kayce D. Gates, 20, Silver Hill, Ala., arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Anna Godwin, 24, Foxworth, arrested by MDOC, MDOC hold.

Larry Green, 51, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams).

Solomon Ray Hollins Jr., 28, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, bond revoked.

Clarence Dewayne Jefferson, 54, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court x2.

Steve Jefferson Jr., 62, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with fugitive other jurisdiction.

Brandi Nicole Johnson, 23, Gautier, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court; shoplifting-less than $250.

Richard Terrell Kimbro, 30, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court.

Janell Lewis, 27, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: sale w/in proximity of schools, churches, park.

Joshua James Lovelace, 37, Bay St. Louis, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Deandre Quartez Mikell, 23, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with simple domestic violence-causing bodily injury.

Kimberly Stewart Mitchell, 33, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with violation of probation.

Otis Ray Nelson, 52, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for DUI 1st offense x2.

Bridget Nicole Newman, 40, Bay St. Louis, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Lionell Dion Peters, 35, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with receiving stolen property-felony; active outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Brian Williamson Polk, 43, Brookhaven, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: possession of Schedule III-V drug (less 50 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; driving while license suspended; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance.

Elijah Storm Poole, 25, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with aggravated domestic violence; possession of drug paraphernalia; controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; driving while license suspended; DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; careless driving; disregard traffic device; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/obstructing arrest.

Jeremiah Ezekiel Price, 18, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with grand larceny.

Demyran Antonio Quinn, 30, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); disturbance of family in dwelling or house; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; tampering with physical evidence.

Lovie C. Russell, 34, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with shoplifting 3rd offense or $500 or more.

Jillian Simmons, 32, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Eric Wayne Strong, 19, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court.

Jerrard Neal Toney, 29, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Christopher Turnage, 34, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 3rd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Bobby Turner Jr., 24, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with bench warrant/possession of controlled substance.

Preston Leon Waller, 18, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with receiving stolen property-value <$1,000.

Willie Earl Waller III, 21, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with grand larceny of an individual, property valued more than $1,000-pocket picking; petit larceny.

Charles Ray Walters, 37, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(d) under the influence of controlled substance; contempt of court.

Daniel Warren, 33, Summit, arrested by CPD, charged with malicious mischief.

Jeramie Lavon Weatherby, 39, Prentiss, arrested by CPD, charged with weapon-possession by convicted felon.

David James Worthy, 48, Cottonport, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.