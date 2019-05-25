Jobless rate falls to 4.6%By STAFF,
Sat, 05/25/2019 - 12:00am
Staff Reports
Marion County’s unemployment fell again in April, dipping to 4.6 percent.
That’s good for 25th among Mississippi’s 82 counties and equal to the statewide rate.
Staff Reports
Marion County’s unemployment fell again in April, dipping to 4.6 percent.
That’s good for 25th among Mississippi’s 82 counties and equal to the statewide rate.
HATTIESBURG — It didn’t take long for the Columbia Wildcats to impose their will May 16 against... READ MORE
I love karaoke. I mean, I love to sing karaoke. Not because I have an amazing voice, but... READ MORE
Editor’s Note: Information printed in the “Fire Report” comes via the responding department... READ MORE