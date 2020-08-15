Randall Lewis holds his bike after cycling 143 miles from Columbia to Baton Rouge to raise money for children’s charities. He is surrounded by friends and family who were in Baton Rouge to celebrate with him.
Randall Lewis holds his donation check for $2,000 to the Batson Children’s Hospital. Lewis does a ride every year and donates the proceeds to various children’s charities.
Sheila White, left, from the Mississippi School for the Deaf receives a donation from Randall Lewis. Lewis made the donation to the school after doing his charity ride in July.
Staff Reports
Randall Lewis recently completed his eighth charity ride. Lewis has been cycling for years in an effort to raise money for children’s charities.
Lewis said he was blessed to raise more than $4,000 that will be split up between the School for the Blind and Deaf and Blair Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.
The ride began the morning of Friday, July 3 at 1:25 a.m. in ...
---
