Randall Lewis holds his bike after cycling 143 miles from Columbia to Baton Rouge to raise money for children’s charities. He is surrounded by friends and family who were in Baton Rouge to celebrate with him.

Randall Lewis holds his donation check for $2,000 to the Batson Children’s Hospital. Lewis does a ride every year and donates the proceeds to various children’s charities.

Sheila White, left, from the Mississippi School for the Deaf receives a donation from Randall Lewis. Lewis made the donation to the school after doing his charity ride in July.