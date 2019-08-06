Live election returns from Marion County courthouse

This list will be updated as election results come in tonight in Marion County:

Update No. 6: Precincts reporting: 22 of 22 (includes all the machine and absentee votes but not affidavit ballots)

Marion County Republican Primary Election

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019

(Note that state and regional results only include votes from Marion County)

Governor

Robert Foster, 1,349 votes, 21.9%

Tate Reeves, 3,044, 49.5%

Bill Waller Jr., 1,754, 28.5%

Secretary of State

Sam Britton, 3,070, 51.9%

Michael Watson, 2,841, 48%

Attorney General

Mark Baker, 1,902, 31.8%

Lynn Fitch, 2,933, 49%

Andy Taggart, 1,148, 19.2%

State Treasurer

Buck Clarke, 2,611, 44.4%

David McRae, 3,272, 55.6%

Public Service Commissioner (Southern District)

Dane Maxwell, 4,045, 71.5%

Kelvin Schulz, 1,597, 28.3%

Transportation Commissioner (Southern District)

Tom King, 3,440, 57.8%

Tony Smith, 2,034, 34.2%

Chad Toney, 476, 8%

Marion County Chancery Clerk

Joy Daley Baughman, 1,993, 32.5%

Mark Broom, 334, 5.4%

Randy Dyess, 854, 13.9%

Elisha Prisk Moree, 2,954, 48.1%

Coroner

Jessie D. Graham, 2,054, 33.7%

Alicia Neal Herrington, 973, 16%

Ashley Davis Nibert, 763, 12.5%

Bill Pierce, 325, 5.3%

Carla Thornhill, 1,972, 32.4%

Sheriff

Mike Cooper, 1,035, 16.9%

Berkley Hall, 3,857, 62.9%,

Lance Poirier, 1,214, 19.8%

Supervisor District 1 (3 of 3 precincts reporting)

"Blue" Eugene Green, 809, 46.9%

George "P-Nut" King, 191, 11.1%

David Lowery, 91, 5.3%

Edward “Eddie” Morgan, 267, 15.5%

Steven “Pork Chop” Stringer, 220, 12.8%

Morris Sweatt, 145, 8.4%

Supervisor District 2 (4 of 4 precincts reporting)

Terry Broome, 444, 33.3%

Sylvester Douglas, 143, 10.7%

John N. Moree, 399, 29.9%

Jimmy Townsend, 349, 26.1%

Supervisor District 4 (5 of 5 precincts reporting)

Buddy Carroll Bracey, 461, 33.4%

Raymon "Tater" Rowell, 918, 66.5%

Justice Court Judge District 1 (11 of 11 precincts reporting)

Winston “Joe” Cox , 429, 15%

David Reed, 533, 18.7%

Brandon Paul Rowell, 700, 24.5%

Henry Sumrall, 178, 6.2%

Carlton Thornhill, 288, 10.1%

Joseph Turney, 724, 25.4%

Constable District 1 (11 of 11)

Gary Holman, 789, 28.2%

Krae K. Morgan, 1,165, 41.7%

Gerald Rowley, 318, 11.4%

Eli Turnage, 517, 18.5%

Marion County Democratic Primary Election

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019

Governor

Michael Brown, 281, 14.4%

William Bond Compton Jr., 22, 1.1%

Jim Hood, 1,372, 70.1%

Robert J. Ray, 24, 1.2%

Robert Shuler Smith, 56, 2.9%

Gregory Wash, 20, 1%

Velesha P. Williams, 162, 8.3%

Albert Wilson, 19, 1%

Secretary of State