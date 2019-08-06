Live election returns from Marion County courthouse

  • 1878 reads
Tue, 08/06/2019 - 7:46pm

This list will be updated as election results come in tonight in Marion County:

Update No. 6: Precincts reporting: 22 of 22 (includes all the machine and absentee votes but not affidavit ballots)

Marion County Republican Primary Election

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019

(Note that state and regional results only include votes from Marion County)

Governor

  • Robert Foster, 1,349 votes, 21.9%
  • Tate Reeves, 3,044, 49.5%
  • Bill Waller Jr., 1,754, 28.5%

Secretary of State

  • Sam Britton, 3,070, 51.9%
  • Michael Watson, 2,841, 48%

Attorney General

  • Mark Baker, 1,902, 31.8%
  • Lynn Fitch, 2,933, 49%
  • Andy Taggart, 1,148, 19.2%

State Treasurer

  • Buck Clarke, 2,611, 44.4%
  • David McRae, 3,272, 55.6%

Public Service Commissioner (Southern District)

  • Dane Maxwell, 4,045, 71.5%
  • Kelvin Schulz, 1,597, 28.3%

Transportation Commissioner (Southern District)

  • Tom King, 3,440, 57.8%
  • Tony Smith, 2,034, 34.2%
  • Chad Toney, 476, 8%

Marion County Chancery Clerk

  • Joy Daley Baughman, 1,993, 32.5%
  • Mark Broom, 334, 5.4%
  • Randy Dyess, 854, 13.9%
  • Elisha Prisk Moree, 2,954, 48.1%

Coroner

  • Jessie D. Graham, 2,054, 33.7%
  • Alicia Neal Herrington, 973, 16%
  • Ashley Davis Nibert, 763, 12.5%
  • Bill Pierce, 325, 5.3%
  • Carla Thornhill, 1,972, 32.4%

Sheriff

  • Mike Cooper, 1,035, 16.9%
  • Berkley Hall, 3,857, 62.9%, 
  • Lance Poirier, 1,214, 19.8%

Supervisor District 1 (3 of 3 precincts reporting)

  • "Blue" Eugene Green, 809, 46.9%
  • George "P-Nut" King, 191, 11.1%
  • David Lowery, 91, 5.3%
  • Edward “Eddie” Morgan, 267, 15.5%
  • Steven “Pork Chop” Stringer, 220, 12.8%
  • Morris Sweatt, 145, 8.4%

Supervisor District 2 (4 of 4 precincts reporting)

  • Terry Broome, 444, 33.3%
  • Sylvester Douglas, 143, 10.7%
  • John N. Moree, 399, 29.9%
  • Jimmy Townsend, 349, 26.1%

Supervisor District 4 (5 of 5 precincts reporting)

  • Buddy Carroll Bracey, 461, 33.4%
  • Raymon "Tater" Rowell, 918, 66.5%

Justice Court Judge District 1 (11 of 11 precincts reporting)

  • Winston “Joe” Cox , 429, 15%
  • David Reed, 533, 18.7%
  • Brandon Paul Rowell, 700, 24.5%
  • Henry Sumrall, 178, 6.2%
  • Carlton Thornhill, 288, 10.1%
  • Joseph Turney, 724, 25.4%

Constable District 1 (11 of 11)

  • Gary Holman, 789, 28.2%
  • Krae K. Morgan, 1,165, 41.7%
  • Gerald Rowley, 318, 11.4%
  • Eli Turnage, 517, 18.5%

 

Marion County Democratic Primary Election

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019

Governor

  • Michael Brown, 281, 14.4%
  • William Bond Compton Jr., 22, 1.1%
  • Jim Hood, 1,372, 70.1%
  • Robert J. Ray, 24, 1.2%
  • Robert Shuler Smith, 56, 2.9%
  • Gregory Wash, 20, 1%
  • Velesha P. Williams, 162, 8.3%
  • Albert Wilson, 19, 1%

Secretary of State

  • Johnny DuPree, 1,826, 94%
  • Maryra Hodges Hunt, 116, 6%

Public Notices

Fire Report: August 8, 2019
Monday, July 29 • Medical, 151 Old Morgantown Road, 2:23 p.m., Foxworth responded. • Medical, 3161... READ MORE
Jail Docket: August 8, 2019
Fire Report: August 1, 2019
Jail Docket: August 1, 2019
Land Transactions: July 27, 2019
Fire Report: July 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 • The Columbian-Progress
318 Second St. • Columbia, MS 39429 • (601) 736-2611

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.