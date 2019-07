65 years ago, July 29, 1954

“Paving of all the streets in the Golden Acres subdivision and parts of a number of other city streets wil begin in the near future as a result of the sale of $35,000 street improvement bonds Monday.”

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers