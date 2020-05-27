Marion County up to 110 virus cases

Gov. Tate Reeves at his daily briefing on Friday announced the extension of the safer-at-home order until 8 a.m. Monday, June 1.

But the governor allowed other areas to reopen effective at 8 a.m. Monday, May 25.

Reeves permitted outdoor recreational facilities to reopen, including waterparks, mini or putt-putt golf and go-karts under strict cleaning guidelines, including only allowing half capacity of the facility and keeping six-foot social distancing.

In addition, he is allowing for schools’ gyms and weight rooms and sports complexes to be open for athletes to begin training. Team practices were allowed to begin Monday morning as well.

At the daily briefing on Tuesday, Reeves announced that while there have been 13,731 confirmed cases statewide, there have also been 9,401 recovered cases of the disease. Of all of the confirmed cases in the state there have been 652 deaths. Overall there are currently 3,678 active cases across the state.

Reeves also placed Holmes County under the stricter guidelines that were already in effect for seven other previously identified hot spots in the state. Attala, Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, Scott, Jasper and Leake counties were identified in an executive order dated May 12.

Marion County has seen an increase more than has previously been seen when it comes to cases. A total of 21 confirmed new cases have been identified since May 18, bringing the total to 110 cases as of press-time on Tuesday. Also reported on Tuesday by the Mississippi Health Department was the county’s ninth death from COVID-19. Marion General Hospital had four cases of the coronavirus as of press-time Tuesday, but no cases in ICU.

The first coronavirus case was reported in Mississippi on March 11, and Reeves declared a state of emergency March 14 as businesses and schools quickly began shutting down.