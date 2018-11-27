Marion County election results, Nov. 27, 2018, runoff
Includes machine and absentee ballots, 112 affidavits ballots are all that remain to be counted.
8,626 ballots cast (52.75 percent of registered voters)
U.S. Senate special election
Mike Espy, 3120 votes, 36.3 percent
Cindy Hyde-Smith, 5,473 votes, 63.6 percent
District 4, Position 2, Mississippi Court of Appeals (includes all or part of 15 counties)
David McCarty, 4,863 votes, 59.9 percent
Jeff Weill, 3,231 votes, 39.8 percent
Chancery Judge (includes 5 counties)
Vanessa Jones, 3,314 votes, 40.2 percent
Chad Smith, 4,920 votes, 59.7 percent