Marion County election results, Nov. 27, 2018, runoff

Tue, 11/27/2018 - 9:24pm

Includes machine and absentee ballots, 112 affidavits ballots are all that remain to be counted.

8,626 ballots cast (52.75 percent of registered voters)              

 

U.S. Senate special election

Mike Espy, 3120 votes, 36.3 percent

Cindy Hyde-Smith, 5,473 votes, 63.6 percent

 

District 4, Position 2, Mississippi Court of Appeals (includes all or part of 15 counties)         

David McCarty, 4,863 votes, 59.9 percent

Jeff Weill, 3,231 votes, 39.8 percent

 

Chancery Judge (includes 5 counties)               

Vanessa Jones, 3,314 votes, 40.2 percent

Chad Smith, 4,920 votes, 59.7 percent

