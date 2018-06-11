Marion County election results, Nov. 6, 2018
The following are unofficial election results from Marion County with 22 of 22 precincts reporting, including absentee ballots, minus 212 provisional ballots that will be counted Wednesday.
54.96 percent of registered voters cast ballots
U.S. Senate
David Baria, 2,682
Roger Wicker, 5,797
Danny Bedwell, 130
Shawn O’Hara, 67
Senate Special Election
Tobee Bartee, 133, 1.51%
Mike Espy, 2,740, 31.10
Cindy Hyde-Smith, 4,148, 47.09
Chris McDaniel, 1,785, 20.26
Fourth Congressional District
Jeramey Anderson, 2,756
Steven Palazzo, 6,039
Lajena Sheets, 51
District 4, Position 2, State Court of Appeals
Byron Carter, 1,653
David McCarty, 4,279
Jeff Weill Sr., 1,789
Chancery Court, District 10, Place 3
Bob Marshall, 3,843
Sheila Havard Smallwood, 3,921
Chancery Court, District 10, Place 4
Stacey Sims Barber, 1,070
Christopher Howdershell, 912
Vanessa Jones, 2,190
Harry Lane, 111
Chad Smith, 996
Joseph Turney, 3,075
Marion County School Board, District 3
Lonnie Ball Sr., 471
Jessie D. Graham, 606
Marion County School Board, District 4
David Foxworth, 580
Wendy Hammonds, 664
City Outside School Board Trustee
Dr. Ronald Luethje, 658, 46.7
Chris Wallace, 749, 53.3