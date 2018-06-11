Marion County election results, Nov. 6, 2018

The following are unofficial election results from Marion County with 22 of 22 precincts reporting, including absentee ballots, minus 212 provisional ballots that will be counted Wednesday.

54.96 percent of registered voters cast ballots

U.S. Senate

David Baria, 2,682

Roger Wicker, 5,797

Danny Bedwell, 130

Shawn O’Hara, 67

Senate Special Election

Tobee Bartee, 133, 1.51%

Mike Espy, 2,740, 31.10

Cindy Hyde-Smith, 4,148, 47.09

Chris McDaniel, 1,785, 20.26

Fourth Congressional District

Jeramey Anderson, 2,756

Steven Palazzo, 6,039

Lajena Sheets, 51

District 4, Position 2, State Court of Appeals

Byron Carter, 1,653

David McCarty, 4,279

Jeff Weill Sr., 1,789

Chancery Court, District 10, Place 3

Bob Marshall, 3,843

Sheila Havard Smallwood, 3,921

Chancery Court, District 10, Place 4

Stacey Sims Barber, 1,070

Christopher Howdershell, 912

Vanessa Jones, 2,190

Harry Lane, 111

Chad Smith, 996

Joseph Turney, 3,075

Marion County School Board, District 3

Lonnie Ball Sr., 471

Jessie D. Graham, 606

Marion County School Board, District 4

David Foxworth, 580

Wendy Hammonds, 664

City Outside School Board Trustee

Dr. Ronald Luethje, 658, 46.7

Chris Wallace, 749, 53.3