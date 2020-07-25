At a standing room only special meeting this evening, the Marion County School Board voted to delay the start of the beginning of school until Aug. 10.

Parents and citizens expressed concerns about schools starting in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools were set to start on Aug. 6 with teachers reporting Aug. 3. Teachers are still expected to begin on Aug. 3.

Gov. Tate Reeves in a press briefing Monday said school districts across the state have until Friday to turn in plans to reopen schools. Superintendent Wendy Bracey said by pushing back the start date, it gives Reeves time to review the plans from all of the school districts.

The extra time, Bracey said, allows the governor time in case he issues an executive order delaying the start of the school year.

