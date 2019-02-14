MBI probes allegationBy CHARLIE SMITH,
Thu, 02/14/2019 - 12:00am
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is taking the lead role in the investigation of a man who alleges a Columbia police officer pointed a gun at him during an interview.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is taking the lead role in the investigation of a man who alleges a Columbia police officer pointed a gun at him during an interview.
One Columbia Academy basketball program has already been eliminated in the MAIS AAA South State... READ MORE
Twice in recent weeks I’ve heard public officials in Marion County misstate the law for keeping... READ MORE
Editor’s Note: The following people were booked into the Marion County Jail by local law... READ MORE