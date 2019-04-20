Memorial set to honor fallen officers May 16

Memorial set to honor fallen officers May 16By JOSHUA CAMPBELL,
Sat, 04/20/2019 - 12:00am
The Columbia Police Department will host the annual Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Memorial 9 a.m. May 16 at on the courthouse grounds.
The Columbia Police Department will host the annual Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Memorial 9 a.m. May 16 at on the courthouse grounds.
Due to the inclement weather Thursday, there has been some changes to playoff baseball schedule... READ MORE
The following land transactions were filed in Marion County Chancery Court during the week... READ MORE