During the dog days of summer, which extends far longer in the South, Moak’s Heating & Cooling is the business to call in Marion County for all of your air conditioning needs.

Moak’s is a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) business that focuses mostly on residential but does do some commercial business as well. Owner Jon Moak said they do duct work, installs, service calls and electrical repairs.

“We also sell units and warranty units. We offer split systems, package units, mini splits, trailer units and just about anything and everything you can think of,” he said. “We also give free estimates and repair electrical issues such as breakers and wiring.”

While Moak can install just about any unit, he said his preferences are Rheem or Ruud for houses and Luxaire and Coleman for trailers.

Moak’s works within a 60-mile radius of Columbia and does work in Hattiesburg, Prentiss, Tylertown and Bogalusa, La., among others.

Moak said he’s been in business for himself since 2008 but just made it his full-time job about four months ago. He was working offshore and would operate his business during his time home, but he was laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said working in the oilfield has become too up and down so he plans to stick with the HVAC industry long term.

Starting off in the military, Moak said he learned his trade doing electrical work in the service from 1998 until 2007. When he got out of the military, he started his business while working offshore.

Moak said his goal is to build his business up so that he can hand it over to his son, Hunter, who works alongside his dad now. He added he also just wants to help people in any way he can, and it’s his favorite part of the job.

“I cut rates for people sometimes because right now times are hard for them. If I can help them out, I will,” he said. “That’s where I get my drive from is helping them be cool and be happy. I’m not trying to get rich. I just want to make a living.”

Jon and Hunter Moak are also assisted by Isaac Stogner.

Moak said there’s a lot of good heating and cooling businesses in the area, but what sets Moak’s apart are its availability after hours and prices.

“I do a lot of business outside of the normal times. If someone calls me on a Sunday afternoon, I’m going to get up and come help them. I’m not going to tell them to wait until Monday morning,” he said. “Other than that, I’m going to give them the best rate I possibly can.”

He added most of the time he already has the part needed to fix most problems so customers don’t have to wait for a specific part to come in. Over the years, Moak has also learned how to figure out what’s wrong with a unit just by the description given to him by a customer.

“I’ll know what’s wrong with it by the time I get there most of the time,” he said. “We service and clean most any brand there is.”

Moak’s Heating & Cooling can be reached at (601) 441-7099 and looks forward to continue providing quality service to Marion County and the surrounding area.

“I greatly appreciate any and every customer I’ve ever worked for and am glad they have helped me make it this far,” he said.