Mr. and Miss East Marion High School were honored as part of the homecoming festivities on Oct. 4. The recipients of the 2019 honors are:

Mr. East Marion Devin Daniels

Devin Xavier Daniels is the proud son of Andrea and Tywillis Daniels. He is the younger of two siblings. He has attended East Marion since kindergarten. At East Marion, he is a part of the football, basketball and baseball teams. He also serves as the Student Body President on the student council. In his spare time, he enjoys sleeping and watching Youtube. Upon graduation he plans to attend the college of his choice to major in mechanical engineering.

Miss East Marion Nyirah Barnes

Nyirah Nicole Barnes is the proud daughter of Tammy and Tracy Barnes. She is the youngest of four siblings. She is a proud member of Hub Community Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia where Ronnie Mackabee is the pastor. She has been a student at East Marion since kindergarten. At East Marion, she has been a member of the yearbook staff, Mentor Club, FCCLA and student council. She has also been a part of NTHS and HOSA. In her spare time she enjoys singing in the choir, practicing doing nails, shopping and spending time with family and friends. Upon graduation she plans to attend Alcorn State University to student pre-physical therapy and later apply to a physical therapy program.

Pictured Above: Miss East Marion Nyirah Barnes and Mr. East Marion Devin Daniels pose for a photo at the school. | Photo submitted