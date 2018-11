A man wanted in connection with a Forrest County homicide turned himself into the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Nov. 8.

Lee Glenn Thompson, 31, of Gulfport faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the Nov. 2 death of Jacqueline Davis, 35, of Rawls Springs.

