Marion County may be on the verge of going on the mask mandate list issued by Gov. Tate Reeves after being classified as one of 12 high incidence counties stemming from last week’s data. From July 20 through July 26, Marion County had 57 new cases of COVID-19, which equates to 232 cases per 100,000 people. That per capita level was 12% increase from the week prior, which landed it on...