Nursing home worker diagnosed

The Grove nursing home in Columbia says it is “doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility” after an employee was diagnosed with the virus.

Administrator Michael Bradshaw wrote a letter to residents and family members that was shared on social media over the weekend.

Bradshaw said in the letter that the employee is at home under self quarantine and that the nursing home is staying in “very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps.”

All the nursing homes in Columbia along with others throughout the country have not been permitting visitors as the coronavirus threat has grown over the past several weeks. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends “aggressive visitor restrictions” and enforcing sick leave policies for ill employees at all nursing homes, even before the coronavirus is identified in a community or facility.

“We understand that you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we continue to restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus,” the letter said. “We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting, or other social media formats.”

Bradshaw’s letter encouraged family members to call (601) 736-4747 or email thegrove@thegrovecolumbia.com for updates on their relative’s status.

The letter said The Grove will contact families if a resident is suspected to have or has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“We know this is a difficult time for everyone. We will continue to provide you with updates as they become available,” the letter said. “Please know that we are strictly adhering to all directions from the local and state health department.”