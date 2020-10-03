Amy Barber, left, presents Amy Powell with the October Yard of the Month. Powell and her husband, Brett, live on Mississippi 587 going towards Morgantown. She said gardening is her therapy and was especially so during the pandemic when she was not able to work. Above, the wagon is something Powell said she had wanted for years, and her husband found it three months ago.

One of the flowerbeds heading to the backyard includes one of several bird houses throughout the yard.

Along the back side of the house is another bed of gorgeous flowers. Powell said she has been gardening for years. Most people do not realize how much work there is in gardening, she said.

The yard features a memorial bed she created in memory of her niece, Jessica Powell, who died at age 23.