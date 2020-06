The Columbia School District held its monthly school board meeting June 4, with discussions gearing toward the upcoming school year.

The list of proposed school board meetings was presented, but no decision was made. However, the next three meetings have been scheduled for June 25, July 12 and July 28.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers