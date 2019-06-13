Popetown gunfight kills 1

Popetown gunfight kills 1By JOSHUA CAMPBELL,
Thu, 06/13/2019 - 12:00am
Columbia man charged with murder
A Columbia man has been charged with first-degree murder after a gunfight broke out in Popetown in the early hours Tuesday morning.
Columbia man charged with murder
A Columbia man has been charged with first-degree murder after a gunfight broke out in Popetown in the early hours Tuesday morning.
It’s been a long journey for West Marion alum Colby White, but the hard-throwing Mississippi... READ MORE
The Wall Street Journal used Natchez in a front-page story this week to illustrate the economic... READ MORE
Editor’s Note: Information printed in the “Fire Report” comes via the responding department... READ MORE